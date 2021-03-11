See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Rocklin, CA
Marie Elizabeth, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marie Elizabeth, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rocklin, CA. 

Marie Elizabeth works at Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 409-1400
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 924-6400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Marie Elizabeth, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861655680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marie Elizabeth, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Elizabeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marie Elizabeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Marie Elizabeth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Elizabeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Elizabeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Elizabeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

