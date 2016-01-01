See All Physical Therapists in Fosston, MN
Marie Johnstad, SLP

Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small Fosston, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marie Johnstad, SLP

Marie Johnstad, SLP is a Physical Therapist in Fosston, MN. 

Marie Johnstad works at Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic in Fosston, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marie Johnstad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic
    900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:00pm

About Marie Johnstad, SLP

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1457752891
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fosston

