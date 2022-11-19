Marie Labadie-Degennaro, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Labadie-Degennaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marie Labadie-Degennaro, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University.
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Someone who took my migraines seriously and took action to STOP them, not just treat. I’m thankful to have been referred to her
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1053808790
Education & Certifications
- Frontier Nursing University
