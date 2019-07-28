Overview of Marie McClay, CRNP

Marie McClay, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Marie McClay works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.