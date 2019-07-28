See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Marie McClay, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Marie McClay, CRNP

Marie McClay, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Marie McClay works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marie McClay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jul 28, 2019
    Outstanding bedside manner and very personable. She pays attention to you, not just your medical needs but who you are as a person. She remembers details about your past conversations and makes you feel comfortable talking to her about anything.
    — Jul 28, 2019
    Photo: Marie McClay, CRNP
    About Marie McClay, CRNP

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225195241
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

