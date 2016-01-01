Overview of Marie Nguyen, APRN

Marie Nguyen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from HARDING UNIVERSITY.



Marie Nguyen works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.