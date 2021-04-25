See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fort Wayne, IN
Marie Taylor, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Overview

Marie Taylor, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2200 Lake Ave Ste 130, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 403-2181
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2021
    Best therapist I’ve ever had I won’t go to anyone else but her she’s helped me with soo many things she really is the best at what she does I wouldn’t wanna go to anyone else but her
    Gianna Leshore — Apr 25, 2021
    Photo: Marie Taylor, LMFT
    About Marie Taylor, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982785929
