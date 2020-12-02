See All Clinical Psychologists in Lihue, HI
Marie Terry-Bivens, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marie Terry-Bivens, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Lihue, HI. 

Marie Terry-Bivens works at Pacific Psychology Partners Inc. in Lihue, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Psychology Partners Inc.
    2975 Haleko Rd Ste 307, Lihue, HI 96766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 332-7190
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Dr Bivens has been very helpful in assisting me to sort out my feelings around a divorce. She is insightful and empathetic but at the same time will call you on your crap. I would highly recommend her.
    Suzie Woolway — Dec 02, 2020
    About Marie Terry-Bivens, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487865515
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.