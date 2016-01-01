Marie Watson, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marie Watson, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marie Watson, CNM
Marie Watson, CNM is a Midwife in Wesley Chapel, NC.
Marie Watson's Office Locations
Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Wesley Chapel6488 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104 Directions (704) 951-1060
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Marie Watson, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1336667146
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
