Dr. Mariechia Palmer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariechia Palmer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariechia Palmer, PHD is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Palmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spring Eternal310 NE 28th St Ste 204, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 Directions (405) 601-4565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
She really took the time to understand me and supported my needs no matter how trivial they may have seemed.
About Dr. Mariechia Palmer, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1568792547
Education & Certifications
- Eagle Ridge Institute
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.