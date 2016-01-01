Marien Perez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marien Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marien Perez, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marien Perez, APRN
Marien Perez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marien Perez's Office Locations
- 1 250 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 822-6885
About Marien Perez, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902374762
