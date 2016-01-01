Marilia Neves, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marilia Neves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marilia Neves, PSY
Overview
Marilia Neves, PSY is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Marilia Neves works at
Locations
-
1
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marilia Neves?
About Marilia Neves, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- Female
- 1861560203
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Marilia Neves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marilia Neves works at
Marilia Neves has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marilia Neves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marilia Neves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marilia Neves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.