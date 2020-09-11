See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Marilou Linatoc, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marilou Linatoc, NP

Marilou Linatoc, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Marilou Linatoc works at KHOO & ASSOCIATES in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marilou Linatoc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Khoo Associates Cardiology Wellness
    717 Encino Pl NE Ste 21, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 248-1802
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Professional, friendly, knowledgeable
    — Sep 11, 2020
    About Marilou Linatoc, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679506349
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

