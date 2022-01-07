Marilyn Bogash accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marilyn Bogash, MHS
Overview
Marilyn Bogash, MHS is a Counselor in Chandler, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1490 S Price Rd Ste 115, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 299-8802
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me through the darkest times in life. Highly recommend her services. She’s wonderful.
About Marilyn Bogash, MHS
- Counseling
- English
- 1275539272
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Marilyn Bogash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Bogash.
