Dr. Marilyn Cassis, PHD
Dr. Marilyn Cassis, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Charleston, WV.
Cassis Therapy Associates1514 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25311 Directions (304) 345-1388
Wonderful therapist. Insightful. To the point. Caring, compassionate, very knowledgeable. She has been tremendously helpful. Highly recommend.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1437544129
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.