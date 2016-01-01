See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Newport Beach, CA
Marilyn Sanacore, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marilyn Sanacore, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1000 Quail St Ste 135, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 401-4232
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Marilyn Sanacore, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043239239
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marilyn Sanacore, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marilyn Sanacore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marilyn Sanacore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marilyn Sanacore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Sanacore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marilyn Sanacore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marilyn Sanacore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

