Marilyn Shenker, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marilyn Shenker, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA. 

Marilyn Shenker works at Nicole Thorn in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicole Thorn
    4647 Long Beach Blvd Ste A4, Long Beach, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 438-8825
    How was your appointment with Marilyn Shenker?

    Nov 30, 2017
    I would recommend Ms Shenker to anybody. She is the best therapist I've ever met.
    C G Gutierrez in Lakewood, CA — Nov 30, 2017
    About Marilyn Shenker, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568434280
