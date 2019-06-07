Marilyn Spenadel, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marilyn Spenadel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marilyn Spenadel, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marilyn Spenadel, LCPC is a Counselor in Rockville, MD.
Marilyn Spenadel works at
Locations
-
1
Authentically U Counseling, LLC6209 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 426-8344Saturday11:30am - 6:30pmSunday11:30am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marilyn Spenadel?
I have been seeing Marilyn for the past 2 years. She saved my marriage. She really did. Certain things in my relationship with my wife triggered emotions from my past that were very harmful to our marriage. Marilyn helped me deal with them and move past it. She also helped me deal with the excessive stress from work
About Marilyn Spenadel, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1356627673
Frequently Asked Questions
Marilyn Spenadel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marilyn Spenadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marilyn Spenadel works at
6 patients have reviewed Marilyn Spenadel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Spenadel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marilyn Spenadel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marilyn Spenadel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.