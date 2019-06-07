See All Counselors in Rockville, MD
Marilyn Spenadel, LCPC is a Counselor in Rockville, MD. 

Marilyn Spenadel works at Authentically U Counseling, LLC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Authentically U Counseling, LLC
    6209 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 426-8344
    Saturday
    11:30am - 6:30pm
    Sunday
    11:30am - 6:30pm

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jerry L. — Jun 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Marilyn Spenadel, LCPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1356627673
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marilyn Spenadel, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marilyn Spenadel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marilyn Spenadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marilyn Spenadel works at Authentically U Counseling, LLC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Marilyn Spenadel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Marilyn Spenadel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Spenadel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marilyn Spenadel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marilyn Spenadel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

