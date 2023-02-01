Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Zuniga, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
After visiting several drs. to treat mi condition without any results I can say that thanks to Dr Zuñiga I was able to make my vision normal again! Her professionalism and knowledge was evident all the time without haste, with patience and with the desire her patient come out with a correct diagnosis. Thanks again Dr Marilyn Zuñiga
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1033469945
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
