Overview of Marin Rands, NP

Marin Rands, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Marin Rands works at Green & Urribarri, LLC in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.