Overview

Dr. Marina Money, PHD is a Psychologist in Orem, UT. 

Dr. Money works at Utah Psychological Services in Orem, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Psychological Services
    1453 N 1200 W, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 734-4945
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 05, 2021
    Dr. Marina Money is one of the best counselors there is. I wish I could give her 6 stars. Don't be fooled by negative reviews. Because she is involved with some high-conflict family cases, it seems to me that some of the negative reviews are likely coming from people that don't like being told that their behavior is part of the problem. Skilled professionals trust her knowledge and expertise when urgent help is needed - especially with families and broken families in crisis. Dr. Marina Money is one of the best counselors for helping children and teens affected by parental alienation-where one parent is saying horrible things about the other parent. My child was helped so much by Dr. Marina Money; I would recommend her to anybody. Don't go to her unless you want to know how your situation can get better- I believe it will if you can be humble enough to listen and do it. Dr. Money quickly sees patterns and skillfully helps those she counsels. She is caring, considerate and very skilled.
    Very Grateful Parent — Jun 05, 2021
    About Dr. Marina Money, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205038528
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Money has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Money works at Utah Psychological Services in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Money’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Money. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Money.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Money, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Money appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

