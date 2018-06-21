See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Doral, FL
Marina Santos, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Marina Santos, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Doral, FL. 

Marina Santos works at 8180 NW 36 st Doral, Florida 33166 in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MBS Counseling Services
    8180 NW 36th St Ste 100C, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 753-2671

  • Baptist Children's Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 21, 2018
    Since I started seeing you my life has changed and some things that seemed so hard for me are now so simple. Thank you for your hearing me out and helping me with my kids and everyday challenges.
    Gloria Cantillo — Jun 21, 2018
    About Marina Santos, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1841635778
    Marina Santos, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marina Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marina Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marina Santos works at 8180 NW 36 st Doral, Florida 33166 in Doral, FL. View the full address on Marina Santos’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marina Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marina Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marina Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marina Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

