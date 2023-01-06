See All Psychologists in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD

Psychology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Lee, NJ. 

Dr. Shikhman works at Metropolitan Neuropsychological Consulting, PC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Neuropsychological Consulting, PC
    440 West St Ste 302, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 757-6707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Shikhman is very intelligent and expert, I enjoy my therapy time and her help has been extraordinary. I feel lucky :)
    Lourdes E. — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1578795480
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Coler-Goldwater Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Stern College, Yu
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shikhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shikhman works at Metropolitan Neuropsychological Consulting, PC in Fort Lee, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shikhman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

