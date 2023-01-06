Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Lee, NJ.
Dr. Shikhman works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Neuropsychological Consulting, PC440 West St Ste 302, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (917) 757-6707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shikhman?
Dr. Shikhman is very intelligent and expert, I enjoy my therapy time and her help has been extraordinary. I feel lucky :)
About Dr. Marina Shikhman, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1578795480
Education & Certifications
- Coler-Goldwater Hospital
- Stern College, Yu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikhman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikhman works at
Dr. Shikhman speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikhman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.