Dr. Marina Tsivin, DNP
Dr. Marina Tsivin, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Wyckoff Doctors1419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 907-4321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Dr. Marina is the best! She’s smart and really cares about her patients and staff. She always answers my emails and I can always get in touch with her. Highly recommend, especially if you live in Bushwick!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1114439130
Dr. Tsivin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsivin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsivin speaks Hebrew and Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsivin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsivin.
