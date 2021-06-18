Mario Aragon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mario Aragon, PA-C
Overview
Mario Aragon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Mario Aragon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alliance Urgent Care and Family Practice9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 282-6337Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mario Aragon?
Highly recommend Mario Aragon because of the breath of his medical knowledge and CARING.
About Mario Aragon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073822664
Frequently Asked Questions
Mario Aragon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mario Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mario Aragon works at
9 patients have reviewed Mario Aragon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mario Aragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mario Aragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mario Aragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.