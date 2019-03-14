Mario Astacio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Overview
Mario Astacio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Locations
MarCon Medical Partners1140 N McLean Blvd Ste C, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- United Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, caring, and knowledgeable physician. I would highly recommend him.
About Mario Astacio, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508073198
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Midwestern University
- University of Illinois Chicago
Mario Astacio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mario Astacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mario Astacio speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Mario Astacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mario Astacio.
