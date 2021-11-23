Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Barrera, OD
Dr. Mario Barrera, OD is an Optometrist in Laredo, TX.
Ramos Eye Clinic Pllc2019 NE Bob Bullock Loop Ste C-400, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 724-3242
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrera?
have been seeing Dr Barrera for more than 20 years, Wife and children also. Excellent Doctor
- Optometry
- English
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.
