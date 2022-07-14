See All Counselors in Gaithersburg, MD
Mario Lagman, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (20)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mario Lagman, LCPC is a Counselor in Gaithersburg, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9037 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 793-1789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mario Lagman, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477718898
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mario Lagman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Mario Lagman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mario Lagman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mario Lagman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mario Lagman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

