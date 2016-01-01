Mario Rodriguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mario Rodriguez, ARNP
Overview of Mario Rodriguez, ARNP
Mario Rodriguez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Weston, FL.
Mario Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Mario Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mario Rodriguez?
About Mario Rodriguez, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316296957
Frequently Asked Questions
Mario Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mario Rodriguez works at
Mario Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mario Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mario Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mario Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.