Marion Hecht accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marion Hecht, MA
Overview
Marion Hecht, MA is a Counselor in West Orange, NJ.
Marion Hecht works at
Locations
Mbsh. Inc.769 Northfield Ave Ste LL7, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1355
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Marion was among the best I've had with any counselor. She listened to my issues, asked me relevant questions, and was able to connect all the dots together. She listened with an unbiased attitude, and made me feel validated and heard. I felt extremely comfortable talking to her, and will be going back for more appointments.
About Marion Hecht, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1184858417
Frequently Asked Questions
Marion Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Marion Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marion Hecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marion Hecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marion Hecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.