Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Hillsborough, NJ.

Locations
Dr. Marion Rollings, PhD BC-TMH101 New Amwell Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 500-7295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rollings is the best psychologist you could ever have! She is so caring, friendly, funny, and cares so much about her patients outcomes. She goes above and beyond for her patients and always makes sure they have the best outcome. She will take phone calls in the middle of the night and on the weekends and when she has free time as well. She is always in your corner. I'm so happy to have found her. She is very prompt and extremely smart. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Marion Rollings, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1215260005
Education & Certifications
- William Paterson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rollings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollings.
