Marion Scott, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Marion Scott, FNP

Marion Scott, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN. 

Marion Scott works at Northside Medical Clinic PC in Jackson, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marion Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Medical Clinic PC
    31 Hughes Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 256-6477

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Marion Scott, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952494643
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Marion Scott, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marion Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marion Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Marion Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marion Scott works at Northside Medical Clinic PC in Jackson, TN. View the full address on Marion Scott’s profile.

Marion Scott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marion Scott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marion Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marion Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.