Overview

Dr. Marisa Azaret, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Private Practice



Dr. Azaret works at Pediatric Specialist of America/Miami Children's Health System in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.