Dr. Marisa Azaret, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marisa Azaret, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Private Practice
Dr. Azaret works at
Locations
Division of Psychology3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (306) 669-6503Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marisa Azaret, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1083735575
Education & Certifications
- Private Practice
- Children's Psychiatric Center Renamed Institute For Child and Family Health
- Florida International University
Dr. Azaret works at
Dr. Azaret speaks Spanish.
