Marisa Dipietro, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (8)
Overview

Marisa Dipietro, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Marisa Dipietro works at Beverly Hills Child and Family Counseling in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Child and Family Counseling
    420 S Beverly Dr Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 284-4884
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Marisa Dipietro, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336235803
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marisa Dipietro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marisa Dipietro works at Beverly Hills Child and Family Counseling in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Marisa Dipietro’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Marisa Dipietro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marisa Dipietro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marisa Dipietro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marisa Dipietro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

