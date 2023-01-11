Marisa Stringer, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marisa Stringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marisa Stringer, FNP-BC
Overview
Marisa Stringer, FNP-BC is a Dermatologist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Marisa Stringer works at
Locations
-
1
Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Biloxi1009 Tommy Munro Dr Ste A, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 336-1205Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marisa Stringer?
Ms. Stringer is personable, easy to talk to and extremely knowledgeable. I always enjoy my visits with her.
About Marisa Stringer, FNP-BC
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043327034
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Marisa Stringer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marisa Stringer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marisa Stringer using Healthline FindCare.
Marisa Stringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marisa Stringer works at
56 patients have reviewed Marisa Stringer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marisa Stringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marisa Stringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marisa Stringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.