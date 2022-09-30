Marissa Benge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marissa Benge, FNP
Overview of Marissa Benge, FNP
Marissa Benge, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marissa Benge's Office Locations
- 1 2340 Clay St Ste 600, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 674-5200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marissa Benge?
Marissa listens, is patient, and has excellent follow-ups. We have my health goals and both of us are working towards them. She takes away any anxiety that one may feel when going for a health check-up. Whatever the problem, she calmly says we can take care of it. I am staying in good health because of her and Dr. Milligan. I highly recommend Marissa Benge and of course Dr. Milligan.
About Marissa Benge, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225483860
Frequently Asked Questions
Marissa Benge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Marissa Benge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Benge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Benge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Benge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.