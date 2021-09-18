Marissa Lussier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marissa Lussier, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marissa Lussier, FNP-C
Marissa Lussier, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Marissa Lussier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Marissa Lussier's Office Locations
-
1
Univ. Family Medicine Center PC4020 JERRY MURPHY RD, Pueblo, CO 81001 Directions (719) 546-3600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marissa Lussier?
Patient, Understanding, Thorough! Heather and Marissa are a good team! They instill confidence that you're in the right hands. Marissa is an emergency contact in my phone contact list.
About Marissa Lussier, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760999692
Frequently Asked Questions
Marissa Lussier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marissa Lussier works at
6 patients have reviewed Marissa Lussier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Lussier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Lussier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Lussier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.