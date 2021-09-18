See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Marissa Lussier, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Marissa Lussier, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marissa Lussier, FNP-C

Marissa Lussier, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Marissa Lussier works at University Family Center in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Marissa Lussier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Family Medicine Center PC
    4020 JERRY MURPHY RD, Pueblo, CO 81001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 546-3600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marissa Lussier?

    Sep 18, 2021
    Patient, Understanding, Thorough! Heather and Marissa are a good team! They instill confidence that you're in the right hands. Marissa is an emergency contact in my phone contact list.
    Patrick — Sep 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marissa Lussier, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Marissa Lussier, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marissa Lussier to family and friends

    Marissa Lussier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marissa Lussier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marissa Lussier, FNP-C.

    About Marissa Lussier, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760999692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marissa Lussier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marissa Lussier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marissa Lussier works at University Family Center in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Marissa Lussier’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Marissa Lussier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Lussier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Lussier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Lussier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marissa Lussier, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.