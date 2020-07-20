Marissa Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Marissa Romero, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marissa Romero, CFNP
Marissa Romero, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Marissa Romero works at
Marissa Romero's Office Locations
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Marissa is an awesome healthcare provider! She and her nurse always went above and beyond in providing excellent care. Would not hesitate to recommend
About Marissa Romero, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265622849
Frequently Asked Questions
Marissa Romero accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marissa Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Marissa Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.