Marissa Schwartz, APRN

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Plainville, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Marissa Schwartz, APRN

Marissa Schwartz, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Plainville, CT. 

Marissa Schwartz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marissa Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    201 N Mountain Rd Ste 300, Plainville, CT 06062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 348-2500
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500
  3. 3
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Specialists LLC
    85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Sep 14, 2022
It was a pleasure having Marissa Schwartz as my APRN before and after my procedures. Marissa is knowledgeable, articulate and reassuring. She responds quickly to questions and emails. She takes time to listen. I would highly recommend her to family and friends.
About Marissa Schwartz, APRN

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750034906
Frequently Asked Questions

Marissa Schwartz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marissa Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marissa Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Marissa Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marissa Schwartz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marissa Schwartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marissa Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marissa Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

