Marissa Schwartz, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Plainville, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 300, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 348-2500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Specialists LLC85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
It was a pleasure having Marissa Schwartz as my APRN before and after my procedures. Marissa is knowledgeable, articulate and reassuring. She responds quickly to questions and emails. She takes time to listen. I would highly recommend her to family and friends.
- Urology
- English
Marissa Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
