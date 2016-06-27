See All Nurse Practitioners in Plantation, FL
Marites Montes, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Marites Montes, ARNP

Marites Montes, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Marites Montes works at WestSide Medical Plaza in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marites Montes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    WestSide Medical Plaza
    8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 226-6633
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Marites Montes, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871658674
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marites Montes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marites Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marites Montes works at WestSide Medical Plaza in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Marites Montes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marites Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marites Montes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marites Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marites Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

