Marites Montes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marites Montes, ARNP
Overview of Marites Montes, ARNP
Marites Montes, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL.
Marites Montes' Office Locations
WestSide Medical Plaza8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (855) 226-6633Saturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
EVERY TIME I SEE HER, I GET THE SAME CARING, ATTENTIVE, COMPASSIONATE ATTENTION LEVEL. SHE IS THE ULTIMATE PROFESSIONAL, i'D RATHER SEE HER THAN A PHYSICIAN. SHE LISTENS TO MY CONCERNS, AND EXPLAINS TO MY SATISFACTION ANY NEW OR UNFAMILIAR ISSUES.
About Marites Montes, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871658674
Frequently Asked Questions
Marites Montes accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marites Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Marites Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marites Montes.
