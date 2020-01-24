See All Sports Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Marius Ruja, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marius Ruja, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marius Ruja, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.

Dr. Ruja works at Alpha Omega Wellness Center Inc. in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpha Omega Wellness Center Inc.
    2630 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 521-2020
  2. 2
    Las Palmas H2u Clinic
    3333 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 494-4468
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruja?

    Jan 24, 2020
    Dr.Ruja and staff are great! Friendly courteous and welcoming. I’ve been coming here since about February and I have to say they have acknowledged every pain I have and explain to me how they are going to address it. Thank you Dr.Ruja and Staff.
    Vanessa Morales — Jan 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marius Ruja, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marius Ruja, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ruja to family and friends

    Dr. Ruja's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ruja

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marius Ruja, MD.

    About Dr. Marius Ruja, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225083322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marius Ruja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruja works at Alpha Omega Wellness Center Inc. in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ruja’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marius Ruja, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.