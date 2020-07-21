See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Federal Way, WA
Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP

Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Mariya Gusenkov works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mariya Gusenkov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way
    700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mariya Gusenkov?

    Jul 21, 2020
    Very professional and thorough with a lovely bedside manner.
    K. Bell — Jul 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mariya Gusenkov to family and friends

    Mariya Gusenkov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mariya Gusenkov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP.

    About Mariya Gusenkov, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942429998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mariya Gusenkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mariya Gusenkov works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Mariya Gusenkov’s profile.

    Mariya Gusenkov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mariya Gusenkov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariya Gusenkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariya Gusenkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.