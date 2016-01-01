Mariya Shavulskiy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mariya Shavulskiy, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Mariya Shavulskiy, PMHNP-BC
Mariya Shavulskiy, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Mariya Shavulskiy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Mariya Shavulskiy's Office Locations
-
1
Rudoy Medical PC1577 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 307-1577Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pm
-
2
Good Health Psychiatric Services PC26 Court St Ste 808, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 522-3600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mariya Shavulskiy?
About Mariya Shavulskiy, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982257523
Frequently Asked Questions
Mariya Shavulskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mariya Shavulskiy works at
Mariya Shavulskiy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mariya Shavulskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariya Shavulskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariya Shavulskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.