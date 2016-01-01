Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marjorie Bergsma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C
Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Marjorie Bergsma works at
Marjorie Bergsma's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics)1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marjorie Bergsma?
About Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1124034723
Education & Certifications
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Marjorie Bergsma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marjorie Bergsma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marjorie Bergsma using Healthline FindCare.
Marjorie Bergsma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marjorie Bergsma works at
10 patients have reviewed Marjorie Bergsma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Bergsma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Bergsma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Bergsma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.