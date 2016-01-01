See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C

Pediatrics
Overview of Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C

Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Marjorie Bergsma works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics) in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Marjorie Bergsma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics)
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1124034723
    Education & Certifications

    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

