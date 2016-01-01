Overview of Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C

Marjorie Bergsma, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Marjorie Bergsma works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics) in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.