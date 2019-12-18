See All Physicians Assistants in Marietta, GA
Marjorie Driese, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (4)
Overview

Marjorie Driese, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marietta, GA. 

Marjorie Driese works at The Family Health Center At Cobb in Marietta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Family Health Center At Cobb
    805 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 756-6866
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 18, 2019
    Seen the next day after scheduling an appointment. Dr. Driese was proficient, professional, personable and efficient! Received referrals by mail in two days as promised! Best doctor ever!
    — Dec 18, 2019
    Photo: Marjorie Driese, PA-C
    About Marjorie Driese, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417207903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marjorie Driese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marjorie Driese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marjorie Driese works at The Family Health Center At Cobb in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Marjorie Driese’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Marjorie Driese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Driese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Driese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Driese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

