Marjorie Krausz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marjorie Krausz, MFT
Overview
Marjorie Krausz, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carlsbad, CA.
Marjorie Krausz works at
Locations
-
1
Carlsbad Collaborative Counseling Center6994 El Camino Real Ste 205B, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 931-9333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marjorie Krausz?
About Marjorie Krausz, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1649211996
Frequently Asked Questions
Marjorie Krausz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marjorie Krausz works at
9 patients have reviewed Marjorie Krausz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marjorie Krausz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marjorie Krausz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marjorie Krausz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.