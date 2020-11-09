See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Mark Balester, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mark Balester, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Mark Balester works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 516-8274
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Mark Balester, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881899334
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mark Balester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mark Balester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mark Balester works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Mark Balester’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Mark Balester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Balester.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Balester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Balester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

