Dr. Mark Bender, MD
Dr. Mark Bender, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univerity Of Florida
UF Health Pain Medicine at Halifax Health313 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 440, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I was recently treated with epidural back shots for severe lower back pain and sciatica. The results were very good and immediate! Dr Bender was great in listening to my goal of trying everything possible to avoid invasive surgery. He is good at explaining everything about his procedures both pre and post op and answers all questions you may have. His office staff are very friendly and accommodating,too.
- Univerity Of Florida
- Orlando Health
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bender using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.