Dr. Mark Brandwein, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (65)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Brandwein, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    611 Broadway Rm 907C, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 219-0284
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Dr Brandwein has always provided excellent care to myself and family. He goes above and beyond in caring for your treatment needs. He provided excellent adjustments and advice on how to sit at the computer and exercises. I recently needed some emergency care and the office fit me into their schedule immediately . I am so appreciative for all of their help.
    About Dr. Mark Brandwein, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1245291020
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Brandwein, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brandwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandwein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandwein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

