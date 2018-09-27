Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Briggs, OD
Overview of Dr. Mark Briggs, OD
Dr. Mark Briggs, OD is an Optometrist in Fayetteville, AR.

Dr. Briggs' Office Locations
Eyemart Express LLC745 E Joyce Blvd Ste 124, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-9119

Ratings & Reviews
He is an Execllant eye doctor. He spent a lot of time examining my eyes and told me about my sight changing. He prescribed e some new bifaucls. Can read and see perfectly. I would recommend Dr mark briggs of Fayetteville Arkansas
About Dr. Mark Briggs, OD
Optometry
English

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
