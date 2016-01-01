Mark Burch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Burch, PA-C
Overview
Mark Burch, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Blacksburg, VA.
Mark Burch works at
Locations
OrthoVirginia - Blacksburg250 S Main St Ste 224A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 986-4877MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia - Christiansburg125 Akers Farm Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 986-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Mark Burch, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649692765
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Burch accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Burch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Burch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.